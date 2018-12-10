Print This

Title

Yale to Offer Coding Boot Camp

By

Paul Fain
December 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Yale University is partnering with the Flatiron School to offer a web-development boot camp, the university announced on Friday. Students who the complete 10-week summer session will receive two credits from Yale.

No prior coding experience is required to enroll in the program. But admitted students must complete 75-100 hours of online "pre-work" to ensure that they begin at the same level.

"We chose to partner with Flatiron School because of its track record in training students from diverse backgrounds," Jeanne Follansbee, dean of Yale's summer session, said in a written statement. "You can succeed in the program even if you don’t have experience with computer science."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When College Degrees Impede Opportunity
Against the New Normal
A New Chapter

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Public-Private Colleges?
Surviving Your Departmental Holiday Party
Imagining a Different Ending for the Kevin Hart / Oscars Scandal
A Fantastic 'Breaking News' Filtered Through Higher Ed Anxieties
How to be a Better Graduate Student
Campus Status, Administrative Assistants, and Meeting Scheduling

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top