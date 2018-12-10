Yale to Offer Coding Boot Camp

Yale University is partnering with the Flatiron School to offer a web-development boot camp, the university announced on Friday. Students who the complete 10-week summer session will receive two credits from Yale.

No prior coding experience is required to enroll in the program. But admitted students must complete 75-100 hours of online "pre-work" to ensure that they begin at the same level.

"We chose to partner with Flatiron School because of its track record in training students from diverse backgrounds," Jeanne Follansbee, dean of Yale's summer session, said in a written statement. "You can succeed in the program even if you don’t have experience with computer science."