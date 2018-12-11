Print This

NYU Students End 6-Day Building Occupation

By

Emma Whitford
December 11, 2018
A group of student advocates ended their six-day occupation of the Kimmel Center for Student Life at New York University after the university, according to the students, agreed to investigate the feasibility of self-operated dining services.

The students -- led by the Incarceration to Education Coalition, a student group that advocates to make NYU more inclusive for formerly incarcerated people -- requested that the university cut ties with the dining services company Aramark, which currently runs NYU’s dining halls. Aramark also coordinates dining services for private prisons.

According to a press release by the coalition, the university agreed to "create a committee that will begin investigating the financial feasibility of self-operated dining services at NYU. The university will also create a standing committee within the University Senate to address NYU’s relationship to mass incarceration." In addition, the university has agreed to support current dining employees in the event of any transition. John Beckman, a spokesman for NYU, confirmed these agreements in an email. 

