Former Professor Under Investigation for Research Misconduct

State regulators are investigating Mani Pavuluri, a former professor of psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago, who violated research protocols in her work with children with bipolar disorder. Pavuluri was previously found by the National Institute of Mental Health to have tested lithium on children younger than 13 despite being directed not to, and failed to both alert some parents of her study’s risks and run pregnancy tests for some female participants, according to ProPublica Illinois. Pavuluri also falsified data to cover up the misconduct, according to university documents.

ProPublica reported that the state’s Department of Financial and Professional Regulation subpoenaed the university seeking records on Pavuluri, who resigned from her professorship in June. That’s after the National Institute of Mental Health ordered the university to repay $3.1 million in grant funds Pavuluri received for her study. She has since opened her own medical practice. University officials have previously said they did not file a complaint about Pavuluri with the relevant state disciplinary board because “reporting was not required.” Pavuluri previously told ProPublica, “I thought I was doing the right thing and not harming any child.”