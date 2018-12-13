Print This

Recommendations for Noncredit Adult Education

Ashley A. Smith
December 13, 2018
A new report from a large noncredit adult education institution recommends that similar programs focus on equity and social justice while linking noncredit adult education to work-force development.

The report from San Diego Continuing Education, which is a division of the San Diego Community College District, also recommends strengthening student services for noncredit populations and providing more support for noncredit research.

"This data can also inform state enhancements in support of noncredit program growth as we look toward supporting the mission of the community college, the most underserved population, and advocating for its future in California," Carlos O. Turner Cortez, the division's president, said in a news release.

