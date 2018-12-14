Print This

Metallica Donates $1 Million to 10 Community Colleges

Ashley A. Smith
December 14, 2018
Hall of Fame rock band Metallica is donating $1 million to 10 community colleges across the country as part of a partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.

The band's All Within My Hands Foundation is donating the money to support students who are entering a traditional trade or work-force program. These students will be part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative to improve career opportunities for students at two-year colleges. The foundation was formed in 2017 to help alleviate hunger and poverty and support work-force education initiatives in communities that have supported the band.

Lars Ulrich, one of the band members, said the foundation chose work-force education as part of its mission because "All of us in the band feel fortunate that music has provided us the opportunity to be successful doing something we are passionate about. We want to share our success with others so that they can find a job where they can do the same."

The colleges that were selected will each receive $100,000 and are based in and around stops on Metallica's 2017-2019 WorldWired Tour:

  • Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Clackamas Community College in Oregon City
  • College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.
  • Community College of Baltimore County
  • Gateway Technical College in Kenosha, Wis.
  • Grand Rapids Community College in Michigan
  • Lone Star College in The Woodlands, Texas
  • North Idaho College
  • Spokane Community College
  • Wichita State University Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology in Kansas

"We welcome Metallica as a partner in the career and technical education work of the nation's community colleges," AACC president Walter Bumphus said in a news release. "Colleges across the country provide pathways to well-paying jobs through programs, services and training that lead to in-demand skills, certificates and degrees for students … For Metallica to see the benefit of these programs and invest in the communities that have supported them is a testament to the power of education and we are proud to do this work with them."

