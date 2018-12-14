Newbury College Will Close

Newbury College, in Massachusetts, announced today that it will shut down at the end of the spring 2019 semester.

A statement from Joseph L. Chillo, the president, said in part: "It is no secret that weighty financial challenges are pressing on liberal arts colleges throughout the country. Newbury College is no exception. These financial challenges, the product of major changes in demographics and costs, are the driving factors behind our decision to close at the end of this academic year. The decision was not arrived at lightly because we know how much Newbury College means to so many. Our decision to close comes only after a tireless pursuit of multiple options to remain open and continue serving our students as a beacon of opportunity and hope to achieve the dreams of a college education."

Newbury is located outside of Boston. Its fall 2018 enrollment was 627.

