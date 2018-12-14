Print This

Title

Newbury College Will Close

By

Scott Jaschik
December 14, 2018
Comments
 
 

Newbury College, in Massachusetts, announced today that it will shut down at the end of the spring 2019 semester.

A statement from Joseph L. Chillo, the president, said in part: "It is no secret that weighty financial challenges are pressing on liberal arts colleges throughout the country. Newbury College is no exception. These financial challenges, the product of major changes in demographics and costs, are the driving factors behind our decision to close at the end of this academic year. The decision was not arrived at lightly because we know how much Newbury College means to so many. Our decision to close comes only after a tireless pursuit of multiple options to remain open and continue serving our students as a beacon of opportunity and hope to achieve the dreams of a college education."

Newbury is located outside of Boston. Its fall 2018 enrollment was 627.

A full article on the closure will appear on Monday.

 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Manson Family Values
Warning to Physician Faculty
Ordinary Education in Extraordinary Times

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Why Are You Here?
Labors of Love
Partners in Advancement: Marketers and the Challenges of 24/7 Fundraising
Kevin Hart, the New Yorker and the Limits of Wokeness
The Progressive Case Against Tyler Cowen’s 'Stubborn Attachments'
Fun with Acronyms

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top