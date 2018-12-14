St. Joseph of Vermont Again on the Verge

In the spring, the College of St. Joseph, in Vermont, announced that it might not have enough money to stay open, and then quickly announced that it would stay open. The college had been on probation from its accreditor, but officials announced that the New England Commission of Higher Education now says that St. Joseph must make major improvements in its finances by April 1 or it will lose accreditation at the end of August, The Rutland Herald reported. Further, the commission said that if accreditation ends in August, the college should stop instruction at the end of the spring semester and use the summer months only to help students transfer or finish programs. Without accreditaiton, the college's students aren't eligible for student aid.

College officials told the Herald that they were still pushing to stay alive, but have a plan in place for students to transfer to Castleton University if accreditation is lifted.