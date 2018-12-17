Print This

Bomb Threat Interrupts Graduation Ceremony

Emma Whitford
December 17, 2018
A bomb threat interrupted Bloomsburg University’s Saturday graduation ceremony, WNEP-TV reported. Police informed Bashar Hanna, president of the university, who then instructed students, families and staff to evacuate. The ceremony continued in a nearby hall. It’s unclear whether the threat is related to a series of fake email bomb threats in the county earlier last week.

