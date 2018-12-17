Print This

Title

Pacific Northwest Arts Colleges Vote Not to Merge

By

Emma Whitford
December 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

After months of discussion, the boards of two Portland, Ore., art schools, the Pacific Northwest College of Art and the Oregon College of Art and Craft, voted Friday against a merger proposal put forward in early November, The Oregonian reported. In statements, both colleges called the merger “not a feasible option” at this time.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The New Title IX Guidelines Benefit Survivors
Manson Family Values
Warning to Physician Faculty

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Colleges Die
Preventing Dissertation Burnout
Guest Post: Coaching in the Classroom: What Nick Saban Has Taught Me About Pedagogy
The NYTimes, College Towns, and Our Rural Economy
Why Are You Here?
Labors of Love

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top