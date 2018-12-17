U of Illinois Board Fires Professor for Research Misconduct

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees on Friday dismissed an associate professor of biology from the Urbana-Champaign campus, saying that he falsified research data in federal grant applications and failed to mentor his graduate students and take responsibility for errors in his lab. Allegations first surfaced against the professor, Fei Wang, in 2014, according to information from the university. His actions were reviewed by a panel of disciplinary experts and then Urbana-Champaign’s Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure. That committee recommended Wang’s dismissal. Wang appealed to the board last month, but it moved to dismiss him after the hearing. “We can only appropriately safeguard that legacy by requiring that our faculty meet, if not exceed, a standard of excellence, integrity and professionalism. Unfortunately, Wang has not,” the board wrote in a report on the case. All seven trustees who attended the hearing voted for dismissal.