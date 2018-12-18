Print This

Academic Minute: Actors After #MeToo

Doug Lederman
December 18, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Roanoke College Week, Lindsey Osterman, assistant professor of psychology there, determines that not everyone has turned away from celebrities accused in the Me Too movement. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

