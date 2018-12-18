Selective Colleges Enroll More Low-Income Students

Since the American Talent Initiative started two years ago, more than 100 flagship universities, selective liberal arts colleges and Ivy League institutions have increased enrollment of low- and moderate-income students by nearly 7,300, a modest 3.5 percent, according to a report released Monday.

The initiative started in 2016 with 30 institutions around a collective goal of enrolling and graduating an additional 50,000 low-income students by 2025. Since the initiative began, Pell-eligible enrollment at the universities increased by about 3.5 percent, from 210,250 to 217,541.

The report highlights that since 2015, 68 of 96 universities that submitted multiple years of data increased their enrollment of students receiving Pell Grants, including 19 public colleges and 49 private institutions.