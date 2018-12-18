Print This

Title

Selective Colleges Enroll More Low-Income Students

By

Ashley A. Smith
December 18, 2018
Comments
 
 

Since the American Talent Initiative started two years ago, more than 100 flagship universities, selective liberal arts colleges and Ivy League institutions have increased enrollment of low- and moderate-income students by nearly 7,300, a modest 3.5 percent, according to a report released Monday.

The initiative started in 2016 with 30 institutions around a collective goal of enrolling and graduating an additional 50,000 low-income students by 2025. Since the initiative began, Pell-eligible enrollment at the universities increased by about 3.5 percent, from 210,250 to 217,541.

The report highlights that since 2015, 68 of 96 universities that submitted multiple years of data increased their enrollment of students receiving Pell Grants, including 19 public colleges and 49 private institutions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Focus on the Students When a College Closes
The New Title IX Guidelines Benefit Survivors
Manson Family Values

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

On Watching “Eighth Grade” With a Ninth Grader
Expectations vs. Reality
An Alt-Ac's Take on 'How to Leave' the Big City
Gender Parity in Ethiopia: Realities and Hopes
When Colleges Die
Preventing Dissertation Burnout

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top