Title
Report Details Newbury Official’s Misleading Preclosure Statements
By
When Newbury College last week announced plans to close at the end of the spring semester, the early notice drew favorable comparisons to the case of another Boston-area college, Mount Ida College, which collapsed in quick and painful fashion earlier this year.
But Newbury’s president is now apologizing after The Boston Globe reported his college recruited Mount Ida students who were seeking to transfer elsewhere -- incorrectly telling at least one prospect that Newbury was financially strong.
The student in question was seeking her third college in three semesters after attending the University of New England in Maine, deciding it was too far from home, and then transferring to Mount Ida. In the process of deciding to transfer from the closing Mount Ida to Newbury, she asked an employee in Newbury’s admissions office about the college’s financial situation.
“The short answer is that Newbury is doing well financially and there is no plan of merger or closure anytime soon,” the employee responded in an April email that the Globe reviewed. “Newbury carries almost no debt at all, which allows us to operate comfortably even though we are a smaller school.”
Newbury’s president, Joseph L. Chillo, apologized in a statement Monday, saying he took full responsibility for the correspondence. The email mischaracterized Newbury’s financial situation, Chillo said. When the email was written, the admissions office had only been told that the college was experiencing increases in inquiries, applications, acceptances, deposits and housing demand.
In fact, Chillo had already told the Globe in March that the college was facing declining enrollment and a 10 percent budget shortfall.
The Boston newspaper also detailed several other steps Newbury took to try to keep its doors open. It sold buildings on campus and worked on a real estate deal with Global University Systems, a United Kingdom-based for-profit education company. Newbury had reached a memorandum of understanding with the company that would have addressed its accreditor’s concerns about the struggling college’s finances, kept it at its current location, removed its debts, given it a large endowment and allowed its trustees and administration to keep control, according to Chillo.
He did not provide a reason for the deal falling apart. The Massachusetts attorney general’s office, which oversees charitable organizations and would have had say in any deal, asked Global University Systems questions and ultimately was told the company wasn’t pursuing the arrangement any longer.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!