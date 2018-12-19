Print This

Title

U of Evansville Fires Professor for Harassment

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

The University of Evansville fired a professor of theater accused of harassing a student, the Courier and Press reported. The former student sued the university earlier this year, saying that R. Scott Lank made unwanted racial and suggestive comments and physical contact. The university said this week that it had investigated Lank and determined that his conduct violated university policy. Lank is terminated but has the right to appeal, it said. Lank had previously been on administrative leave. He has denied all of the student’s accusations, including that he wrote a play that required the student to be nude, according to the Courier and Press.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Transformative Effects of Prison Education
Let's Stop the Nonsense
Focus on the Students When a College Closes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad
Seeing Your Work Reflected Back at You
Noses Against Windows
Newbury College, Brookline, and 30 Years of Wealth Concentration
Lab Life Lessons
On Watching “Eighth Grade” With a Ninth Grader

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top