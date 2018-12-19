U of Evansville Fires Professor for Harassment

The University of Evansville fired a professor of theater accused of harassing a student, the Courier and Press reported. The former student sued the university earlier this year, saying that R. Scott Lank made unwanted racial and suggestive comments and physical contact. The university said this week that it had investigated Lank and determined that his conduct violated university policy. Lank is terminated but has the right to appeal, it said. Lank had previously been on administrative leave. He has denied all of the student’s accusations, including that he wrote a play that required the student to be nude, according to the Courier and Press.