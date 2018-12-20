Print This

Title

National College Completion Rate Continues to Rise

By

Ashley A. Smith
December 20, 2018
Comments
 
 

National college completion rates have increased for a third consecutive year, according to a new report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

The overall national six-year completion rate increased by 1.5 percentage points from 2011 to 2012, reaching 58.3 percent. It's the highest rate in the six years the research center has tracked the data.

The report also found that completion rates for transfer students from two-year to four-year institutions increased 1.1 percentage points, to 15.8 percent.

“Coming on top of last year’s gains, these across-the-board improvements are some of the most encouraging data on student success that we’ve seen in a long time,” Doug Shapiro, the center's executive director, said in a news release. “Retention and completion rates have increased because students have access to more of the programs, tools and support they need to succeed.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

When Visions of Mission Collide
Impostor Syndrome: Not Exclusive to Women
The Transformative Effects of Prison Education

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Revisiting a Favorite
Drinking In 'Coffee for One'
Link Dump: Tales From My Browser Tabs
Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad
Seeing Your Work Reflected Back at You
Noses Against Windows

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top