Academic Minute: Early Birds vs. Night Owls

By

Doug Lederman
January 2, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, as "Best of" Week continues: Krista Ingram, associate professor of biology at Colgate University and winner of the Best Psychology Segment Award, examined the decision making of early birds and night owls. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

