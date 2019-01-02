Print This

Title

Iran Releases British Professor Held Since April

By

Scott Jaschik
January 2, 2019
Comments
 
 

Abbas Edalat, a professor of computer science and mathematics at Imperial College London, has been released by Iran and is back in Britain, The Guardian reported. He was detained in April, while attending an academic conference, on unspecified "security charges." Edalat is a leader of a group that opposes sanctions against Iran and that has criticized the U.S. and other governments that have used sanctions.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Private Colleges Need a New Agenda

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

'Coming to Terms'
Tesla, 'Insane Mode', and Online Education
What Should I See at MLA and AHA?

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

UMass Amherst student asked to remove anti-Nazi poster for not being inclusive

Under-the-radar USDA lending provides big boost for financially pressed colleges

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

Recommendations to help private colleges succeed in the future (opinion)

2019 In-and-Out List

Fresno State to adopt a controversial set of Principles of Community

Annual List of Words and Phrases to Banish

A professor with no formal training gives advice for others who must teach writing classes (opinion)

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Back to Top