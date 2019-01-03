Print This

Academic Minute: Quantum Supremacy

Doug Lederman
January 3, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, as "Best of" Week continues, Sebastian Deffner, an assistant professor of physics at the University of Maryland Baltimore County and winner of the Best Science Segment Award, explores quantum supremacy. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

