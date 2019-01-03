Words to Use in 2019

Lake Superior State University marks the end of each year by providing a list of words and phrases to banish in the new year.

Wayne State University takes a different approach with its "word warriors" project, which seeks to encourage greater use of words that convey meaning and would promote good communication.

This year's list includes “lickpenny” (something that uses up money), “logorrhea” (excessive and often incoherent talkativeness or wordiness) and “slonk” (to swallow greedily). View the full list here.