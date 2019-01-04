Print This

Title

Former Instructor Deemed Incompetent for Trial in Colleague's Murder

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that Edward Gutting, a former instructor of modern and classical languages at Missouri State University, is unfit to stand trial for the 2016 murder of his former colleague Marc Cooper, who was a retired professor of history at Missouri State. The Springfield News-Leader reported that Gutting was charged with first-degree murder but that the court order suspended criminal proceedings and sent Gutting to mental health treatment. Gutting’s attorneys raised concerns about his mental faculties and ability to participate in his own defense, and a state psychologist agreed. The state is to report back to the court about Gutting’s mental capacities in seven months.

Gutting allegedly stabbed Cooper to death in Cooper’s home, injuring his wife, Nancy, as well. The News-Leader reported that data on Gutting's computers indicated he was having money problems and that he felt Cooper was making his work life difficult. Cooper retired in 2014, but Gutting may have wanted his still-unfilled position, according to police records.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Diploma Mill’
Presidential Spouses and Partners:
Clarifying Expectations
Casting Public Imagination for the Evolving Major

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Colleagues Leave
Friday Fragments
A GradHacker’s Favorites of 2018
An Alternative to Paying Your Social Media Interns
Is Innovation Possible in Latin America?
The Collegiality Conundrum

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Do historians miss the ideals of assessment, as some have suggested?

Literature professors outline strategies for attracting more students

College students pushing to ban lewdness on campuses

Author discusses his new book on how writing is and should be taught

Pac-12 conference mulls taking on private equity investors

Appeals court orders long-running Maryland HBCU case back to mediation

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

When Colleagues Leave | Technology and Learning

Friday Fragments | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top