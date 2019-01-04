U of Florida Sued Over Professor's Departure Terms

Kelly Jordan, former associate chair of the University of Florida’s nuclear engineering reactor, is suing the institution for breaching a confidentiality agreement about his departure, The Gainesville Sun reported. Jordan was found by Florida to have had a sexual relationship with a female graduate student before breaking up with her over fears that administrators would find out. He says he resigned in 2017 with assurances that that the university would drop a related investigation against him and recommend him for other jobs.

Instead, he says, Florida completed the investigation, which listed him as terminated and was later obtained by the Sun via an open records request. Jordan also alleges that the university tried to sabotage his hunt for a new job. The university declined comment on the lawsuit. But a spokesperson said Florida prohibits relationships between faculty members and other supervisors and their subordinate employees or students, according to the Sun.