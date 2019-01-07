Push to Expand Free Community College in California

California governor-elect Gavin Newsom plans to propose expanding the state's one-year, tuition-free community college program to two years.

Newsom reportedly will include an additional $40 million in his budget to fund the second year of college. An additional $5 million would go to the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office to boost outreach and encourage students to complete a two-year program or transfer to a four-year university.

The state currently gives the community college system about $46 million to administer the tuition-free program.

Democratic members of the State Assembly introduced a bill last month that would also expand the tuition-free initiative to two years.