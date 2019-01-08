Print This

Allegations of Discrimination at Wichita State

Wichita State University allegedly discriminated against a candidate for an assistant professorship in gender, sexuality and feminist studies earlier this year after finding out she was pregnant, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the woman, Evangeline Heiliger, and according to The Wichita Eagle. Heiliger says she was offered a job but saw the offer retracted after revealing she was pregnant and asking about campus childcare options. Wichita State has said that an earlier campus investigation “didn’t conclude” that the university violated the law.

