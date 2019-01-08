National University System Purchases For-Profit University

The National University System has completed the purchase of Northcentral University, a for-profit institution with a focus on online graduate programs. The nonprofit system announced its intent to buy Northcentral last July. The WASC Senior College and University Commission, which accredits both institutions, has signed off on the acquisition.

The system, which also includes National University, John F. Kennedy University, City University of Seattle and a division of precollege programs, now enrolls roughly 45,000 students.