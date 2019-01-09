New Additions to Top Leadership at Education Department

The Education Department announced more than 20 new hires Tuesday, including additions to the top leadership for higher ed programs.

Dan Currell joined the Office of the Under Secretary as deputy under secretary. His duties cover a range of postsecondary issues including vocational and adult education and student aid. Currell was previously managing partner at AdvanceLaw. His résumé includes little direct experience in postsecondary policy, although he served as a trustee for two private colleges, Midland University and Gustavus Adolphus College.

Casey Sacks joined the department as deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education. Sacks previously served as vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.