Print This

Title

New Additions to Top Leadership at Education Department

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
January 9, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Education Department announced more than 20 new hires Tuesday, including additions to the top leadership for higher ed programs.

Dan Currell joined the Office of the Under Secretary as deputy under secretary. His duties cover a range of postsecondary issues including vocational and adult education and student aid. Currell was previously managing partner at AdvanceLaw. His résumé includes little direct experience in postsecondary policy, although he served as a trustee for two private colleges, Midland University and Gustavus Adolphus College.

Casey Sacks joined the department as deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education. Sacks previously served as vice chancellor for the West Virginia Community and Technical College System.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Study History?
A Policy That Harms
the Neediest Students
Free College Denied

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Online education was a disruptive force 25 years ago. Now it is being disrupted (opinion)
What will learning look like in 2069? Don't focus on technology (opinion)
Religion Is as Important as Ever
Financial Aid, the Shutdown, and Student Accounts
Nail Your Next Conference Presentation
Rotations

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

A year after tax law changes, new guidance still rolling out for colleges

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Purdue prepares online expansion with support from newly acquired for-profit

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

Online education was a disruptive force 25 years ago. Now it is being disrupted (opinion)

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Harvard Business School finally puts its stamp on online learning

Making the study of history relevant today (opinion)

Back to Top