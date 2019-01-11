Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Personality Quizzes

By

Doug Lederman
January 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Randy Stein, assistant professor of marketing at Cal Poly Pomona, details why people like BuzzFeed-type quizzes more than the real thing. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Add It Up
Needed: Equitable Roles for Full-Time Instructors
Why Study History?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education and Identity Issues in Tara Westover’s 'Educated'
Using Your Students’ Evaluations
Finally!
A Q&A with Joel Waldfogel, Author of 'Digital Renaissance'
Take Care (of Yourself)
#TLConf19 - How Digital Impacts Innovation for Teaching Excellence

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro

A Ph.D. student reviews and reassesses her #MeTooPhD story (opinion)

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Start Investing During Graduate School | GradHacker

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top