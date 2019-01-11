Print This

Title

Calif. Governor's First Budget Proposal

By

Paul Fain
January 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

California's newly inaugurated governor, Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, on Thursday unveiled his first budget proposal, which included a broad set of planned funding increases for higher education.

As expected, Newsom's budget incudes $40 million to support a second year of free tuition for community colleges in the state -- California currently spends $46 million a year to make the first year free. The budget proposal also includes $5 million to expand outreach for the program.

Newsom's plan includes a total of more than $36 billion for the state's public institutions, an increase of 4.1 percent (and a 5.4 percent increase in general funds).

The University of California System would see a $275 million, or 3 percent, increase under the proposal, as well as a one-time outlay of $138 million for deferred maintenance, $15 million for expanded degree completion and certification programs at UC extension centers, and a $50 million ongoing general fund to support the system's proposed program to improve student success and cut degree attainment gaps.

The budget would increase the California State University System's budget by roughly $456 million, or 6.2 percent. The system also would get a one-time amount of $247 million for deferred maintenance and to expand its on-campus childcare centers, as well as $15 million for an initiative aimed at helping alleviate student food insecurity and homelessness.

In addition to the free community college proposal, Newsom would direct an increase of $411 million, or 2.6 percent, to the state's huge community college system, which enrolls 2.1 million students. Last year the state passed a performance-funding formula for the two-year system. Newsom's budget would maintain current funding rates for student success outcomes this year, as the formula is being implemented.

Newsom's budget would cover the increasing cost of the state's grant aid program -- Cal Grants -- with an increase of roughly $200 million for 2019-20. And his proposal includes a $122 million increase to provide Cal Grants to students with dependent children.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Add It Up
Needed: Equitable Roles for Full-Time Instructors
Why Study History?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education and Identity Issues in Tara Westover’s 'Educated'
Using Your Students’ Evaluations
Finally!
A Q&A with Joel Waldfogel, Author of 'Digital Renaissance'
Take Care (of Yourself)
#TLConf19 - How Digital Impacts Innovation for Teaching Excellence

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro

A Ph.D. student reviews and reassesses her #MeTooPhD story (opinion)

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Start Investing During Graduate School | GradHacker

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top