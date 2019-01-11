Print This

Title

Presidents Urge Methodist Church to End Antigay Rule

By

Scott Jaschik
January 11, 2019
Comments
 
 

The 93 presidents of United Methodist Church colleges and universities this month adopted a statement urging "full inclusion" in the church for all people, including those of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Church leaders are currently considering proposals to end a ban on “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” from being ordained as ministers and forbidding pastors from marrying them in the church, Religion News Service reported.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Add It Up
Needed: Equitable Roles for Full-Time Instructors
Why Study History?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Higher Education and Identity Issues in Tara Westover’s 'Educated'
Using Your Students’ Evaluations
Finally!
A Q&A with Joel Waldfogel, Author of 'Digital Renaissance'
Take Care (of Yourself)
#TLConf19 - How Digital Impacts Innovation for Teaching Excellence

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Author of recent academic hoax faces disciplinary action by Portland State

Racist comments directed at a classics scholar at a disciplinary meeting floor classicists in the ro

A Ph.D. student reviews and reassesses her #MeTooPhD story (opinion)

High demand from retirees to live on campus at Arizona State University

Colleges move to close Chinese government-funded Confucius Institutes amid increasing scrutiny

Start Investing During Graduate School | GradHacker

In learning styles debate, it's instructors vs. psychologists

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Back to Top