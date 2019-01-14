Print This

Academic Minute: A Wetter Arctic

Doug Lederman
January 14, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Elizabeth Thomas, assistant professor of geology at the University at Buffalo, examines Greenland’s lakes. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

