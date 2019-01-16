Print This

Title

Judge Blocks Trump Administration Plan for Census

By

Scott Jaschik
January 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from adding a question on U.S. citizenship to the 2020 Census, ruling that the plan was based on Republican political goals, not the laws governing the process of collecting data on people who live in the United States.

Many social science organizations have opposed the Trump administration's plans, saying that they would lead to smaller (and thus inaccurate) counts of people in states or localities with large immigrant populations. Others have noted that the new question was going to be added without testing to identify problems, even though past changes have been tested before being adopted.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Extra Credit Is Not Really Extra
Picturing Science and Engineering
An Overlooked Solution for Diversifying STEM

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Aid Shock
A Beginner’s Guide to the Peer Review System
The Need for a Values-Based Case for OPMs
What Do We Call it When Minorities Berate Their Own?
Counting on the Census
Don't Do It, Gavin Newsom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

UNC board moves to accept Folt resignation this month, earlier than expected

Hampshire College looks for partner, may not enroll freshmen in fall

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Longtime Stanford English professor says he's stepping down from a teaching a Native American litera

A Beginner’s Guide to the Peer Review System | GradHacker

How to save yourself from overpreparing for your classes (opinion)

Chapel Hill chancellor's departure comes as tensions at UNC continue boiling over

A professor describes what surprised her when she announced she was leaving academe (opinion)

Back to Top