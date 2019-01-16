Judge Blocks Trump Administration Plan for Census

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked the Trump administration from adding a question on U.S. citizenship to the 2020 Census, ruling that the plan was based on Republican political goals, not the laws governing the process of collecting data on people who live in the United States.

Many social science organizations have opposed the Trump administration's plans, saying that they would lead to smaller (and thus inaccurate) counts of people in states or localities with large immigrant populations. Others have noted that the new question was going to be added without testing to identify problems, even though past changes have been tested before being adopted.