Print This

Title

For-Profit Nursing Graduates More Likely to Fail Licensure Test

By

Ashley A. Smith
January 16, 2019
Comments
 
 

A study published by researchers at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health found that graduates from for-profit nursing programs were more likely to fail the National Council Licensure Examination on the first try compared to their peers from public and nonprofit institutions.

"Students who fail can try again but they cannot get an entry-level nursing job until they pass the test," Patricia Pittman, the lead study author and a professor of health policy and management at Milken, said in a news release.

The researchers gathered data on first-time nursing exam pass rates and sorted them by degree and ownership status from 2011 through 2015. They found that, on average, public programs had an 88 percent first-time pass rate, nonprofits had 84 percent and for-profits had 68 percent.

“Many states and accreditation agencies consider an NCLEX pass rate of at least 80 percent as a minimum quality threshold for nursing programs,” Pittman said. “Our study found that for-profit nursing programs were nearly twice as likely to have failed to meet that 80 percent threshold as compared to public programs.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Extra Credit Is Not Really Extra
Picturing Science and Engineering
An Overlooked Solution for Diversifying STEM

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Aid Shock
A Beginner’s Guide to the Peer Review System
The Need for a Values-Based Case for OPMs
What Do We Call it When Minorities Berate Their Own?
Counting on the Census
Don't Do It, Gavin Newsom

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

UNC board moves to accept Folt resignation this month, earlier than expected

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

Hampshire College looks for partner, may not enroll freshmen in fall

Longtime Stanford English professor says he's stepping down from a teaching a Native American litera

A Beginner’s Guide to the Peer Review System | GradHacker

How to save yourself from overpreparing for your classes (opinion)

Chapel Hill chancellor's departure comes as tensions at UNC continue boiling over

A professor describes what surprised her when she announced she was leaving academe (opinion)

Back to Top