$999 for Associate, Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D.

Scott Jaschik
January 17, 2019
The University of Denton may sound like a bargain, but the online "university" is attracting attention for its lack of real accreditation, lack of real facilities (its address is of a Denton, Tex., travel center not related to the institution) and its too-good-to-be-true offers. Pretty much anyone can earn a degree, for a fee, often within days. For $999, you can get every degree from an associate degree to a doctorate, all for one price. As The Denton Record-Chronicle noted, and Inside Higher Ed verified, the phone just rings and rings, without an answer. Denton has two genuine universities, Texas Woman's University and the University of North Texas, neither of which have any connection to the University of Denton. Leah Matthews of the Distance Education Accrediting Commission told the Record-Chronicle, "I haven’t seen a diploma mill with such a brazen online presence like this in a while."

