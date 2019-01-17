Art Historian Gives U of Michigan $8M

Ilene Forsyth, professor emerita of art history at the University of Michigan, gifted the institution $8.2 million, one the largest sums ever given to a humanities department in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, Michigan announced recently. One part of the gift establishes the George H. and Ilene H. Forsyth Professorship in Medieval Art, in honor of Forsyth and her late husband, George H. Forsyth Jr., a former chair in the art history department and director of the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology on campus. The second part of the gift establishes the Ilene H. Forsyth Fund supporting art history initiatives, including postdoctoral fellowships, a visiting scholars program, faculty research and student study trips.

(This article has been updated to correct an error; Ilene Forsyth is still alive. Inside Higher Ed regrets the error.)