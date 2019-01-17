Liverpool Apologizes for Email on Chinese Students and Cheating

The University of Liverpool was accused of racism after it sent an email to international students saying that Chinese students usually don’t know the word for “cheating” in English, the BBC reported.

The email, sent by Liverpool’s international advice and guidance team, stated that “a number of international students breach the rules” and goes on to specifically reference Chinese students. The email stated that students from China “are usually unfamiliar with the word ‘cheating’ in English” and provided a Chinese translation.

Liverpool’s vice chancellor, Janet Beer, apologized for the email. “This was a mistake, and is not representative of the high regard in which the university holds its Chinese students,” she wrote in a message posted on Liverpool’s Facebook page.