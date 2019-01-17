Print This

Title

Liverpool Apologizes for Email on Chinese Students and Cheating

By

Elizabeth Redden
January 17, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Liverpool was accused of racism after it sent an email to international students saying that Chinese students usually don’t know the word for “cheating” in English, the BBC reported.

The email, sent by Liverpool’s international advice and guidance team, stated that “a number of international students breach the rules” and goes on to specifically reference Chinese students. The email stated that students from China “are usually unfamiliar with the word ‘cheating’ in English” and provided a Chinese translation.

Liverpool’s vice chancellor, Janet Beer, apologized for the email. “This was a mistake, and is not representative of the high regard in which the university holds its Chinese students,” she wrote in a message posted on Liverpool’s Facebook page.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Bloomberg's Gift and the Role of Endowments
Michael Bloomberg:
Channeling His Inner Johns Hopkins
Extra Credit Is Not Really Extra

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Guest Post: Avoiding Groundhog Day on Contingent Labor
A Salute to Hampshire
Should Higher Ed Liberals Read 'Conservatism: An Invitation to the Great Tradition’?
Aid Shock
A Beginner’s Guide to the Peer Review System
The Need for a Values-Based Case for OPMs

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Erroneous job ads with the preferred candidates' names in the title roil academics who have experien

Michigan State board moves to oust interim president after a year of pressure and bad press

Colleges and accreditors push back on Trump administration proposal to alter standards for oversight

Survey: Employers Want 'Soft Skills' From Graduates

Online learning fails to deliver, finds report aimed at discouraging politicians from deregulating

U of Nebraska at Lincoln under fire for including race in campus crime alert

More on Student Debt and Declining Home Ownership

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

$999 for Associate, Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D.

Back to Top