Academic Minute: Air Pollution in the Home

Doug Lederman
January 18, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Md. Aynul Bari, assistant professor in the department of environmental and sustainable engineering at the University at Albany, explores the presence of air pollution in the home. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

