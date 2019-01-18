Print This

Title

Public Comment Period Extended for Title IX Rule

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
January 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Department of Education said Thursday it would extend the public comment period for a proposed Title IX sexual misconduct rule. Technical issues have made the website that accepts public comments on federal rules unavailable since Wednesday.

Politico first reported the issues on the site, regulations.gov, which a banner message blamed on the ongoing government shutdown before federal officials said a technical glitch was to blame.

"The department will extend the public comment period to ensure that the public will have had 60 days in total to submit comments on this proposed rule using the Federal eRulemaking Portal," said Liz Hill, a spokeswoman for the Education Department.

Comments on the new campus sexual misconduct rule were due by Jan. 28. The new closing date will be determined when the website is back online.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reading Mobilization
Bloomberg's Gift and the Role of Endowments
Michael Bloomberg:
Channeling His Inner Johns Hopkins

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Kinda-Sorta Favored Internal Candidate
Identity Work in Grad School
Does 'Bloomberg QuickTake: Disruption's Fallout' Disrupt the Idea of a Book?
Academic Segregation Does Not Create Actual Access
Creating a More Collaborative Higher Education Ecosystem
Guest Post: Avoiding Groundhog Day on Contingent Labor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

Coursera expands online courses for health-care professionals

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

UNC, Michigan State show how partisan politics is infiltrating university governance

Survey: Employers Want 'Soft Skills' From Graduates

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Colleges respond as shutdown creates new cost issues for some students

Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

Oxford Suspends Funding Ties with Huawei

Back to Top