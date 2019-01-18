Public Comment Period Extended for Title IX Rule

The Department of Education said Thursday it would extend the public comment period for a proposed Title IX sexual misconduct rule. Technical issues have made the website that accepts public comments on federal rules unavailable since Wednesday.

Politico first reported the issues on the site, regulations.gov, which a banner message blamed on the ongoing government shutdown before federal officials said a technical glitch was to blame.

"The department will extend the public comment period to ensure that the public will have had 60 days in total to submit comments on this proposed rule using the Federal eRulemaking Portal," said Liz Hill, a spokeswoman for the Education Department.

Comments on the new campus sexual misconduct rule were due by Jan. 28. The new closing date will be determined when the website is back online.