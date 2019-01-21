Print This

Title

DeVos to Rewrite Overhaul of Obama Loan Rule

By

Andrew Kreighbaum
January 21, 2019
Comments
 
 

The Education Department will rewrite its overhaul of a 2016 student loan rule, officials said last week. And the new proposal will likely drop the most restrictive provisions of an earlier attempt to replace the regulations.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has sought for nearly two years to revamp the borrower-defense rule, which outlines how borrowers who were defrauded or misled by their college can seek loan forgiveness. The Obama administration issued the rule after a flood of debt-relief claims from students who attended defunct for-profit colleges. A proposal from the department last summer suggested allowing borrowers to seek relief only if they’d defaulted on their loans and would have restricted loan forgiveness for borrowers whose institution abruptly closed.

In negotiated rule-making meetings last week, a department official said that it is no longer seeking to restrict relief for students at institutions that shut down, known as closed-school discharge, if a college offers students options to complete their degree elsewhere.

Bloomberg Government also reported last week that the department would drop a proposal to restrict loan forgiveness to borrowers in default.

After a public comment period on the new proposal, the Education Department must issue a final rule by Nov. 1 for its borrower-defense regulation to take effect in 2020.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Why Israel?
Reading Mobilization
Bloomberg's Gift and the Role of Endowments

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Be Like King, Not Like Trump
Guest Post: The Confounding Relationship Between Smart Phones and Mental Health
Guest Post: Stackability is a Learning Strategy
Making Room for Innovation in Latin America
Calling All Guest Bloggers!
The Kinda-Sorta Favored Internal Candidate

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Tufts re-evaluating connections to OxyContin maker

Legal fight over affirmative action shifts to UNC Chapel Hill

Email to students at U of Houston about body odor raises concerns about how to broach this delicate

Racist Video Angers Many at University of Oklahoma

Guest Post: The Confounding Relationship Between Smart Phones and Mental Health | Just Visiting

Nonprofit Dream Center institutions placed in receivership

DeVos to Rewrite Overhaul of Obama Loan Rule

Report says states and VA have poor oversight of programs that receive GI benefits

Why faculty at Pitzer College voted to suspend a study abroad program in Israel (opinion)

Back to Top