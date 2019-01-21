Florida Suspends Health-Care Licenses for Borrowers in Default

Florida's Board of Health in the last two years has suspended licenses to work for roughly 100 health-care employees, including nurses, nursing assistants and pharmacists, because the workers had defaulted on their student loans, according to a report by WFTS, an ABC television affiliate in Tampa Bay.

Laws in a dozen states allow for professional licenses to be suspended over student loan defaults. But Florida appears to be the only one to enforce the law, WFTS reported.

Denise Thorman, a home health aide for an elderly patient, had her certified nursing assistant license suspended in November over a $9,000 student loan, according to the report.