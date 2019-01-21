John Engler and the Trustee's $200,000 Voided Pledge

The interim presidency of John Engler at Michigan State University -- last week ended by the board -- continues to make news. Shortly before Engler was forced out, but when Engler's job was already threatened, George Perles resigned from the board. Then, directed by Engler's office, the university wiped out the unpaid $200,000 of a $500,000 pledge Perles had made to the university to cover half of the $1 million cost of a plaza named for Perles and his wife, in front of the football building, The Detroit Free Press reported. Formerly, Perles was coach of the football team. Reportedly, one goal of the timing of the resignation was for then governor Rick Snyder, a Republican like Engler, to appoint a pro-Engler trustee. Engler declined to comment on the report.