Delta College Professors Unionize

Colleen Flaherty
January 22, 2019
The faculty at Delta College in Michigan voted to unionize, 145 to 24, with one ballot not marked, according to the Midland Daily News. The new bargaining unit is affiliated with the National Education Association. Delta was previously Michigan’s only community college without a faculty union. Faculty members have publicly stated that they are less concerned about compensation issues than shared governance at the college. Delta president Jean Goodnow told the Daily News, “I don't believe collective bargaining is going to be a detriment.”

