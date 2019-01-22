Wright State Faculty Members to Strike Today

Faculty members at Wright State University are set to strike and picket at 8 a.m. today after two years of failed contract negotiations and newly imposed terms of employment, including a furlough policy. Wright State has attributed those new terms to a plan to reduce historical overspending, but the union has called them an attack on faculty rights. Details of the union position may be found here.

Cheryl Schrader, Wright State’s president, has said that classes will go on despite the strike, with some moving online temporarily or being taught by substitutes, according to the Dayton Daily News. “The university will honor our contract with our students,” Schrader said this week, urging students to attend class.