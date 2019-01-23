Print This

Academic Minute: Implicit Bias in Teaching

Doug Lederman
January 23, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute: Daniel Reinholz, assistant professor of mathematics education at San Diego State University, explores one way to help teachers correct their unknown biases. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

