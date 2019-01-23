Rally and Apologies Over Racist Video at Oklahoma

The two women who made a video featuring blackface and the N-word -- a video that angered many at the University of Oklahoma -- issued apologies that were released by the university Tuesday.

In the apologies, the two women, who have voluntarily left the university, said that they did not intend to cause the hurt that the video created at Oklahoma. "My intent was not to hurt, diminish or degrade anyone," said one of the notes. Both former students said that they regretted their actions.

Hundreds of students and others packed a ballroom at the university Tuesday to speak out against racism. Many charged that the university was not doing enough to prevent incidents like the video, which they said should not be viewed as an isolated incident.