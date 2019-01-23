Print This

Title

Rally and Apologies Over Racist Video at Oklahoma

By

Scott Jaschik
January 23, 2019
Comments
 
 

The two women who made a video featuring blackface and the N-word -- a video that angered many at the University of Oklahoma -- issued apologies that were released by the university Tuesday.

In the apologies, the two women, who have voluntarily left the university, said that they did not intend to cause the hurt that the video created at Oklahoma. "My intent was not to hurt, diminish or degrade anyone," said one of the notes. Both former students said that they regretted their actions.

Hundreds of students and others packed a ballroom at the university Tuesday to speak out against racism. Many charged that the university was not doing enough to prevent incidents like the video, which they said should not be viewed as an isolated incident.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Not Necessarily a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship
Why Israel?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)
Who Will Step Up to the OPM Challenge?
Rashomon on the Potomac
It Isn’t That Simple, But It Should Be
Planning Your Year

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

The 2019 Inside Higher Ed Survey of Chief Academic Officers

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Massachusetts regulators propose efforts to protect students from unexpected college closures

Academic Minute: Implicit Bias in Teaching

Wright State professors strike over board-imposed contract they say would gut faculty rights and com

Slain University of Utah student asked campus police for help multiple times with no results

Education Department revisits state authorization for online programs again

Scholars and politicians raise concerns about the Chinese government's influence over international

Partisan politics keeps those on the political left from seeing threats to free speech (opinion)

Back to Top