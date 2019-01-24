New Blackface Incident at U of Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma is facing another report of a person using blackface on campus. Late last week, two students (who have since withdrawn) made a video featuring blackface and the n-word. The incident has left many on campus furious over what they see as toleration of racism. On Wednesday, students reported seeing someone walking on campus in blackface, and video circulated of this person.

The university posted this statement: "An individual has been observed walking on and near campus in blackface. The individual has not been located by OUPD and we have no information on whether he is a student. OUPD is working to ensure all on campus are safe."