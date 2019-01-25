Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Fibers and Reducing Emissions

By

Doug Lederman
January 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jared Nelson, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at SUNY New Paltz, determines fibers such as flax and hemp could hold the key to sustainability. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The State of the State of the Union
Are Journal Editors 'Human Subjects'?
Not a False Alarm

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Notes on Languages
What Is the Relationship Between Learning Design and Student Well-Being?
Memes, ‘Fam,’ and Dabbing
Online Degrees: Prestige, Acceptance, and the Big Picture
Online Learning 2.0
Green Mountain College

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain College tried numerous strategies but is still closing

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Rules to protect research subjects should include different standards for different types of subject

Professor Terminated Over Nazi Salute

Author discusses new book defending the quality of American higher education

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Back to Top