Academic Minute
Fibers and Reducing Emissions

How to help save the environment? Go crunchy. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY New Paltz's Jared Nelson determines fibers such as flax and hemp could hold the key to sustainability. Nelson is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at New Paltz, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

Grad school activism, while often necessary, isn't a substitute for technical proficiency (opinion)

Rules to protect research subjects should include different standards for different types of subject

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

Online Degrees: Prestige, Acceptance, and the Big Picture | Student Affairs and Technology

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Back to Top