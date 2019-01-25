Title
NCAA Adds Five Independent Governing Board Members
The National Collegiate Athletic Association has added five members outside university presidents to its top governing board, a move prompted by the 2017 scandal in collegiate basketball.
The NCAA’s Board of Governors is currently composed of 16 college and university presidents and chancellors. More than 1,000 members in the entire association took a vote on Thursday to add the five members, with 793 members approving the additions.
The five members — who will come from outside higher education — were a recommendation from an NCAA commission to study college basketball in the wake of revelations that coaches in top programs helped steer recruits to certain programs in exchange for cash payments.
Glen Jones, president of Henderson State University and chairman of the Division II Presidents Council, said in a statement that the five independent members will “enhance the association by injecting our governance processes with new perspectives, greater diversity of experience and increased levels of objectivity.”
