Print This

Title

NCAA Adds Five Independent Governing Board Members

By

Jeremy Bauer-Wolf
January 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

The National Collegiate Athletic Association has added five members outside university presidents to its top governing board, a move prompted by the 2017 scandal in collegiate basketball.

The NCAA’s Board of Governors is currently composed of 16 college and university presidents and chancellors. More than 1,000 members in the entire association took a vote on Thursday to add the five members, with 793 members approving the additions.

The five members — who will come from outside higher education — were a recommendation from an NCAA commission to study college basketball in the wake of revelations that coaches in top programs helped steer recruits to certain programs in exchange for cash payments.

Glen Jones, president of Henderson State University and chairman of the Division II Presidents Council, said in a statement that the five independent members will “enhance the association by injecting our governance processes with new perspectives, greater diversity of experience and increased levels of objectivity.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The State of the State of the Union
Are Journal Editors 'Human Subjects'?
Not a False Alarm

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Notes on Languages
What Is the Relationship Between Learning Design and Student Well-Being?
Memes, ‘Fam,’ and Dabbing
Online Degrees: Prestige, Acceptance, and the Big Picture
Online Learning 2.0
Green Mountain College

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain College tried numerous strategies but is still closing

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Rules to protect research subjects should include different standards for different types of subject

Professor Terminated Over Nazi Salute

Author discusses new book defending the quality of American higher education

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Back to Top