Print This

Title

Professor Terminated Over Nazi Salute

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 25, 2019
Comments
 
 

Housatonic Community College in Connecticut fired a professor who gave administrators a Nazi salute and shouted at them in German to compare them to Nazis, it announced Thursday. Charles Meyrick, formerly an assistant professor of business and economics, committed “serious misconduct” during the incident at a faculty and administrative meeting about consolidation within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities System in November, Housatonic president Paul Broadie said, according to the Associated Press. Meyrick’s behavior was part of a pattern of “increasingly alarming behavior” at meetings, the college said. Meyrick, who was previously suspended for his protest, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The State of the State of the Union
Are Journal Editors 'Human Subjects'?
Not a False Alarm

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Notes on Languages
What Is the Relationship Between Learning Design and Student Well-Being?
Memes, ‘Fam,’ and Dabbing
Online Degrees: Prestige, Acceptance, and the Big Picture
Online Learning 2.0
Green Mountain College

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain College tried numerous strategies but is still closing

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Rules to protect research subjects should include different standards for different types of subject

Professor Terminated Over Nazi Salute

Author discusses new book defending the quality of American higher education

European Commission envoy warns about mirror journals as way around open-access requirements

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

Back to Top