Professor Says U Didn't Like Her MLK Day Comments

Melissa Harris-Perry, journalist and professor of political science and director of the Anna Julia Cooper Center at Wake Forest University, said on Twitter that the institution invited her to leave after she criticized it during a speech honoring Martin Luther King Jr. last week.

Academic freedom is truly dead @WakeForest. Two days after a public MLK address where I called into question the university’s labor practices Provost @rtkersh sends an email “inviting” me to eliminate @AJCCenter as a university entity & offering a “goodwill” payoff. #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

So @rtkersh and @WakeForest administration should be clear. I am NOT leaving or being silent. This is my alma mater. This is my home. The betrayal is painful & scary. But I will not break #notforsale — Melissa Harris-Perry (@MHarrisPerry) January 24, 2019

In her off-campus talk, Harris-Perry discussed the challenges facing black residents of local Winston-Salem, N.C., said the university benefited from slavery and other racist policies throughout its history, and argued that Wake Forest’s food service workers are not assured year-round employment. Wake Forest has since said it hires these workers on 10- or 12-month contracts, based on student needs. It told the Winston-Salem Journal that Harris-Perry’s comments “are misleading and disappointing.” Harris-Perry, who is still at Wake Forest, declined comment.