Second Failed Merger for Oregon Art College

Scott Jaschik
January 28, 2019
Portland State University has announced that it will not continue discussions on a possible merger of the Oregon College of Art and Craft into the university, The Oregonian reported. Portland State officials said a merger was "not financially feasible." The art college earlier tried to arrange a merger with the Pacific Northwest College of Art. The Oregon College of Art and Craft has 140 students and has been struggling with enrollment.

